American Petroleum Institute (API) Vice President of Upstream Policy Kevin O’Scannlain testified during the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) hearing on proposed methane regulations for new and existing sources.

O’Scannlain emphasized the natural gas and oil industry’s commitment to advancing climate solutions and reducing methane emissions while delivering affordable, reliable energy. As outlined in API’s Climate Action Framework released earlier this year, API supports the direct regulation of methane for new and existing sources to build off the industry’s progress in reducing methane emissions, including industry initiatives like The Environmental Partnership. According to EPA and EIA data, average methane intensity declined by more than 70% between 2011 and 2020 in five major US production regions.

“API and its members recognize the importance of developing oil and natural gas resources responsibly and are committed to delivering solutions that reduce the risks of climate change while meeting society’s growing energy needs,” O’Scannlain said. “We support the direct regulation of methane for new and existing sources and remain committed to working with EPA and the administration to identify emission control opportunities that are cost-effective, facilitate innovation and further the progress made in reducing emissions.”

“We want to acknowledge EPA’s inclusion of an alternative fugitive emissions monitoring option that allows for use of advanced detection technologies. As API and other stakeholders have noted, the ability to take advantage of new, more efficient and effective technologies allows for monitoring programs that can more quickly identify and address larger emission events,” O’Scannlain said, “We also appreciate EPA’s incorporation of the streamlined recordkeeping and reporting requirements and the in-house engineer certification option. … We support the inclusion of provisions such as these which maintain environmental control standards and assure compliance with less administrative burden, and encourage EPA to consider other areas of the proposed rules where streamlining could be achieved.”

O’Scannlain closed his testimony highlighting key issues for the EPA to consider during the public comment period. “With respect to rule implementation, we urge EPA to carefully consider the availability and cost of equipment, labor and other required resources needed to comply with the proposed standards,” O’Scannlain said. “These aspects are especially critical in setting workable implementation timelines, given the hundreds of thousands of existing sources that may require retrofit, and current well-documented supply chain shortages.”