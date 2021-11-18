The American Petroleum Institute issued the following statement from Senior Vice President for Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola following President Biden’s renewed request for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate rising gas prices.

“This is a distraction from the fundamental market shift that is taking place and the ill-advised government decisions that are exacerbating this challenging situation. Demand has returned as the economy comes back and is outpacing supply. Further impacting the imbalance is the continued decision from the administration to restrict access to America’s energy supply and cancel important infrastructure projects. Rather than launching investigations on markets that are regulated and closely monitored on a daily basis or pleading with OPEC to increase supply, we should be encouraging the safe and responsible development of American-made oil and natural gas.”

