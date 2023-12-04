The American Petroleum Institute (API) released the following statement from API Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Dustin Meyer on EPA’s methane rule:

“We share the administration’s goal of reducing methane emissions and smart federal regulation can help build on industry’s progress to date. To be truly effective, this rule must balance emissions reductions with the need to continue meeting rising energy demand. We are reviewing the complex rule to ensure it meets that dual objective.”

The U.S. natural gas and oil industry is taking action to reduce methane emissions while continuing to produce affordable, reliable energy. Average methane emissions intensity declined by nearly 66 percent across all seven major producing regions from 2011 to 2021.

API submitted comments on EPA’s supplemental proposed rulemaking in February. In the comments, API emphasized the importance of a practical implementation date and flexibility for the use of alternative detection technologies and the associated gas provisions. API also highlighted the need for permitting reform alongside EPA’s regulations to increase takeaway capacity and enable further methane emissions reductions.

Industry-led initiatives like The Environmental Partnership, whose members make up nearly 70% of the U.S. onshore natural gas and oil industry, are helping to accelerate progress on methane emissions reductions by driving collaboration and sharing best practices across the industry.

