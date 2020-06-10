API released the following statement on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed rule on “Increasing Consistency and Transparency in Considering Benefits and Costs in the Clean Air Act Rulemaking Process.”

“API supports this proposal to provide consistency and greater transparency in analyzing the benefits and costs of proposed rules,” API Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola said. “Ensuring the EPA’s rulemaking process uses clear and consistent data showing how the agency developed proposed rules will benefit the public, industry and all stakeholders. The past decade is proof that we can achieve environmental progress and economic growth at the same time. Under improved Clean Air Act provisions, continued innovation and technologies developed by the oil and natural gas industry can build on these achievements.”

According to the EPA, combined emissions from the six common pollutants declined by 7% from 2017 to 2019. From 2018 to 2019, the number of days listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups dropped by 40% as the amount of criteria pollutants in our air continued to fall. Americans are breathing the cleanest air in decades as the combined emissions of criteria and precursor pollutants were reduced by 77% between 1970 and 2019.

Industry established initiatives like The Environmental Partnership are demonstrating action-oriented, cost-effective approaches to reducing emissions of methane and volatile organic compounds as well. Collaborative efforts on environmental reporting and performance – including the API, IPIECA and IOGP framework “Sustainability Reporting Guidance for the Oil and Gas industry” – support companies operating under state and federal regulations while adding incentives and collaborative opportunities for continued development of techniques to yield healthier and cleaner air.