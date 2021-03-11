The American Petroleum Institute issued the following statement from President and CEO Mike Sommers regarding the Senate’s vote to confirm Administrator Michael Regan to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“The natural gas and oil industry looks forward to working with Administrator Regan to build on the nation’s strong environmental progress while ensuring access to affordable, reliable and cleaner energy safely produced here in the United States. We are committed to partnering with the EPA to advance a commonsense, durable regulatory approach aimed at addressing the risks of climate change, protecting public health and continuing to improve air and water quality. From developing effective federal methane regulations and accelerating technological innovation to modernizing the nation’s fuels policies, there are opportunities for government and industry to work together to support our shared goal of a lower-carbon future.”

