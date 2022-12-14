The American Petroleum Institute and the State Enterprise “Ukrainian Scientific Center for Standardization, Certification and Quality Problems” (SE “UkrNDNC”) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote the adoption of API natural gas and oil standards and closer cooperation across a range of training and safety activities.

“As the world’s premier standards-setting organization for the natural gas and oil industry, API is honored to establish a cooperative relationship with Ukraine’s leading standardization body to enhance Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, operational excellence and standards harmonization throughout the industry,” said API Senior Vice President for Global Industry Services Anchal Liddar.

“Despite the fact that our goal is to harmonize European standards and integration with the European standardization system, we are open and happy to establish new cooperation with our American colleagues and are ready to adopt and implement API standards in Ukraine for the development and reconstruction of the Ukrainian economy and business,” said SE “UkrNDNC” Director General Oleg Shvydkyy.

The MOU establishes a framework between the parties to establish long-term cooperation and the exchange of standardization information by:

Promoting the adoption and utilization of API standards in Ukraine’s natural gas and oil industry.

Facilitating participation on API Standards Committees by Ukrainian subject matter experts.

Driving standards harmonization in Ukraine and facilitating greater standards cooperation in the region.

Encouraging the exchange of information and capacity building between API and SE “UkrNDNC.”

Jointly organizing standards, training, certification and safety activities.

The framework outlined in the MOU can support Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and the country’s recovery and rebuilding process after Russia’s war against Ukraine ends, and thereby also help to deliver energy to Europe and strengthen the continent’s energy independence.