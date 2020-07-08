The American Petroleum Institute released the following statement from Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President Paul G. Afonso in response to the Supreme Court’s order reinstating the Nationwide Permit 12 program for pipeline construction projects across the country.

“The highest court has reinstated Nationwide Permit 12, and for good reason – Pipelines are the backbone of America’s energy infrastructure and the safest way to deliver affordable, reliable and cleaner energy to communities across the country. This is a significant step toward restoring more certainty for energy companies, but declining to revive the permit for Keystone XL is short-sighted as the project has already been thoroughly reviewed for well over a decade. As this case moves forward, we will urge the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to reinstate the permit for all pipeline projects, including Keystone XL.”