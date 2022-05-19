The American Petroleum Institute (API) today released the following statement from Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola in response to the Department of Interior’s (DOI) proposed 5-Year Program for federal offshore leasing on the Outer Continental Shelf:

“Today’s announcement from the Department of the Interior confirms they are significantly behind in this multi-year process and will release a proposed program by June 30 – the day they should be finalizing it. The practical effect of this is that it is unlikely there will be offshore lease sales before the end of 2023. This is one more example of the disconnect between the administration’s political rhetoric and policy reality. As energy prices and geopolitical volatility continue to rise, we urge the administration to end the continued mixed signals on energy policy and remove regulatory hurdles that are hindering American producers’ ability to increase supply and meet the growing energy demand.”

API and NOIA released an analysis recently explaining how a lapse in the 5-year program could jeopardize American energy security, cost thousands of jobs and billions in lost state and local revenues. View the fact sheet here.

