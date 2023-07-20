The American Petroleum Institute (API) released new polling conducted by Morning Consult showing that 90% of voters agree that natural gas and oil play an important role in strengthening the U.S. economy. The polling further shows that an overwhelming majority of voters believe lawmakers should consider the economic importance of these resources when assessing new energy policies and regulations.

“American voters understand and support the critical role the natural gas and oil industry plays in powering our nation’s economy,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers said. “Americans also recognize the need for policies and regulations that encourage investment and enable development to sustain the industry’s growing economic contributions. It’s time for Congress and the administration to build on recent momentum and continue to drive improvements to our permitting process that enable American energy to serve as a foundation for long-term economic growth and energy security.”

New polling conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of API found:

88% of voters believe it is important to produce natural gas and oil here in the U.S.

90% of voters believe producing natural gas and oil in America strengthens the U.S. economy.

83% of voters agree that the government should consider economic data when developing regulations that would affect development of the country's energy infrastructure.

88% of voters believe that producing natural gas and oil from here in the U.S. can help lower energy costs for American consumers and small businesses.

85% agree that producing natural gas and oil here in the U.S. helps make our country more secure against actions by countries such as China and Russia.

80% support increased development of the country's energy infrastructure.

The poll follows a recent study on the growing economic contributions of America’s natural gas and oil industry in all 50 states, including investment in America ranging from taxes and workforce wages paid to indirect and induced jobs in retail, manufacturing, agriculture and other sectors throughout the energy supply chain. The study, commissioned by API and prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), showed that the industry supported 10.8 million jobs and contributed nearly $1.8 trillion to the U.S. economy in 2021.

Methodology: The poll was conducted between June 23-25, 2023, among a national sample of 2,003 registered voters. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.