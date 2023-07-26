The American Petroleum Institute (API) released the following statement from Vice President of Upstream Policy Holly Hopkins on the U.S. Department of the Interior’s proposed rule regarding oil and gas leasing on federal lands.

“Responsible development of federal lands is critical for meeting the growing demand for affordable, reliable energy while reducing emissions. Amidst a global energy crisis, this action from the Department of the Interior is yet another attempt to add even more barriers to future energy production, increases uncertainty for producers and may further discourage oil and natural gas investment. This is a concerning approach from an administration that has repeatedly acted to restrict essential energy development.”

Interior’s proposal comes on the back of new polling data from Morning Consult that found that more than 8 in 10 voters (88%) believe it is important to produce natural gas and oil here in the U.S. and 90% believe it will help strengthen the American economy.