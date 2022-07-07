The American Petroleum Institute (API) released the following statement from Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola on the Department of Interior’s proposed 5-year program for federal offshore leasing:

“At a time when Americans are facing record high energy costs and the world is seeking American energy leadership, tonight’s announcement leaves open the possibility of no new offshore lease sales, the continuation of a policy that has gone on for far too long. Because of their failure to act, the U.S. is now in the unprecedented position of having a substantial gap between programs for the first time since this process began in the early 1980s, leaving U.S. producers at a significant disadvantage on the global stage and putting our economic and national security at risk.”

