The American Petroleum Institute (API) filed comments urging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to reconsider its proposed Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards.

“NHTSA’s proposal is yet another attempt by the Biden administration to restrict Americans’ freedom to decide what vehicle fits their needs and budget,” API Vice President of Downstream Policy Will Hupman said. “Combined with EPA’s proposed tailpipe emissions standards, these rules amount to a de facto ban on cars and trucks using liquid fuels, which can and should be a part of the solution to reduce carbon emissions.”

API supports technology-neutral policies at the federal level that drive greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions in the transportation sector, taking a holistic “all-of-the-above” approach to fuels, vehicles, and infrastructure systems. Such policies include: 1) federal fuel standards, 2) a full lifecycle approach to vehicle standards, 3) optimization of fuel/vehicle systems to improve efficiency, and 4) supportive infrastructure measures. We have significant concerns that the proposed rule does not include many of these policy elements.

We understand the NHTSA proposal is coordinated from a compliance standpoint with the U.S. EPA’s recently proposed tailpipe standards. In light of the suite of proposed regulations currently under consideration at both NHTSA and EPA, and the projected impact of their combined stringencies, “we urge NHTSA and EPA to reconsider their narrowly focused proposals to better allow for emissions reductions from a multitude of fuel and vehicle technologies while preserving consumers’ access to affordable, reliable, and efficient transportation.” Hupman said.

