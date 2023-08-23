The American Petroleum Institute (API) released the following statement from Vice President of Upstream Policy Holly Hopkins in response to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) Notice to Lessees outlining recommended restrictions on oil and natural gas vessels operating in the Gulf of Mexico:

“Today’s notice from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is yet another example of the Biden administration working to restrict American energy, which could lead to higher energy costs and weaken U.S. security. The recommended actions are not justified by existing data nor operational experience, would impose significant burdens on the men and women currently working in the region, and unfairly single out oil and gas traffic in an area that is one of the most used maritime areas in U.S. waters.”

Background on Gulf of Mexico Production and the NTL: