The American Petroleum Institute (API) released the following statement from President and CEO Mike Sommers on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to grant primacy to the state of Louisiana to advance carbon capture projects:

“We commend EPA for granting Louisiana the ability to advance carbon capture projects that are critical for reducing emissions, boosting local economies and strengthening U.S. energy leadership. Louisiana plays a critical role in developing, refining and transporting America’s abundant energy resources, and the state’s commitment to engaging local communities and protecting the environment make it best positioned to accelerate this innovative technology. This is an important step toward a lower-carbon, more energy-secure future.”