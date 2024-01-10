The American Petroleum Institute held its annual State of American Energy event, calling on policymakers to focus on a long-term energy plan that strengthens energy independence, seizes America’s energy advantage and accelerates energy innovation. API also announced its “Lights on Energy” campaign to educate voters and policymakers on the fundamental truths around American energy and the path toward an affordable, reliable and cleaner future.

While historic U.S. production is stabilizing global markets, API President and CEO Mike Sommers discussed what it will take to maintain America’s energy advantage.

“We produce more energy than any country in the world,” Sommers said. “This benefits our economy, our national security and is our insurance in a volatile time. This is our American energy advantage. It didn’t happen overnight, and it can’t be sustained without the right policies from Washington.”

“To maintain America’s energy advantage going forward, policymakers must increase energy leasing in federal lands and waters, approve permits in a timely manner, and remove barriers to developing American energy,” Sommers said.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt provided a view from the states on the critical role of American energy leadership, and Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and John Hickenlooper (D-CO) discussed the bipartisan path on energy in a divided Congress.

“Our leaders are placing the American energy advantage at risk for future generations,” Sommers said. “Together, Republicans, Democrats and Independents can provide a better way … one that restores a bipartisan approach to energy. A strategy that increases access to resources, bolsters our infrastructure, and strengthens our security.”

API emphasized three core pillars of a long-term energy plan that’s needed to change course:

Energy Access: America’s record oil production today is largely due to policies from previous administrations. Washington can and should unite around American energy from diverse sources – including continued access to oil and natural gas.

National Security: Geopolitical tensions highlight the critical role of reliable energy for national security. Short-sighted federal policies, which prioritize still-developing energy systems over proven ones, risk weakening our energy advantage.

American Infrastructure: Lifting barriers to modern, innovative infrastructure development is critical to meeting long-term energy demand while accelerating climate progress.

