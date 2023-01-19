The American Petroleum Institute (API) Vice President of Midstream Policy Robin Rorick released the following statement today after Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved a natural gas pipeline expansion project in New Jersey in a 4-0 vote.

“We are pleased that FERC has unanimously recognized the vital importance of a reliable energy supply to support growing energy demand at home and abroad. A modern U.S. infrastructure system with a transparent, timely and consistent permitting process is a bipartisan issue and is crucial to harnessing the power of American energy.”