The American Petroleum Institute (API) released the following statement from API Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy Officer Amanda Eversole ahead of an expected Senate vote on a Congressional Review Act repeal of a Department of Labor rule.

“API agrees that America’s economy and energy sector needs more investment, not less. We support this bipartisan legislation that would require investment decisions by pension funds to prioritize financial returns for Americans.”

