The American Petroleum Institute (API) released new analysis on the growing economic contributions of America’s natural gas and oil industry in all 50 states states, including investment in America ranging from taxes and workforce wages paid to indirect and induced jobs in retail, manufacturing, agriculture and other sectors throughout the energy supply chain. The study, commissioned by API and prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), showed that the industry supported 10.8 million jobs and contributed nearly $1.8 trillion to the U.S. economy in 2021.

“Natural gas and oil delivers growing economic contributions to America that were nearly equivalent to Canada’s annual GDP last year. From Pennsylvania to California, America’s natural gas and oil workforce is the backbone of communities, supporting nearly 11 million careers throughout the energy supply chain,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers said. “America’s economic outlook is brighter when we are leading the world in energy production and this analysis serves as a reminder that we need policies and regulations that encourage investment and enable development.”

The PwC report is based on the latest government data available at the state, national and congressional district level. The findings highlight the importance of policies that promote energy development, including meaningful action on permitting reform and the issuance of a final five-year plan for offshore oil and gas leasing.

According to the analysis, in 2021, the industry directly and indirectly:

Supported 10.8 million total jobs or 5.4 percent of total U.S. employment.

or 5.4 percent of total U.S. employment. Generated an additional 3.7 jobs elsewhere in the U.S. economy for each direct job in the natural gas and oil industry.

for each direct job in the natural gas and oil industry. Produced $909 billion in labor income , or 6.4 percent of the U.S. national labor income.

, or 6.4 percent of the U.S. national labor income. Supported nearly $1.8 trillion in U.S. gross domestic product, accounting for 7.6 percent of the national total.

While America’s natural gas and oil industry has a presence nationwide, the following 10 states standout as key drivers of the industry’s growing economic contributions:

Texas: Generates $454.5 billion for the state’s economy. California: Generates $217.1 billion for the state’s economy. Pennsylvania: Generates $75.0 billion for the state’s economy. New York: Generates $70.1 billion for the state’s economy. Oklahoma: Generates $57.5 billion for the state’s economy. Ohio: Generates $55.5 billion for the state’s economy. Illinois: Generates $55.3 billion for the state’s economy. Louisiana: Generates $54.3 billion for the state’s economy. Florida: Generates $53.1 billion for the state’s economy. Colorado: Generates $48.7 billion for the state’s economy.

Click here to view a map outlining economic data in each state.

View the report here and factsheet here.