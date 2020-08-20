Almatec®, part of PSG®, a Dover company and premier manufacturer of specialty pumps, is pleased to announce the launch of its new ADX Series Stainless-Steel Air-Operated Double-Diaphragm (AODD) Pumps for industrial applications.

Developed to replace legacy Almatec CHEMICOR AD Series pumps, the new ADX Series incorporates an array of design enhancements that provide simplified maintenance, improved cleaning and increased safety. When combined with the ADX Series’ standard features – including easy start-up, rotating suction and discharge ports, gentle displacement, dry-running and self-priming operation, no diaphragm discs, and Almatec’s patented maintenance-free PERSWING P® air control system – these pumps set an industry-leading standard in industrial applications enhanced by the availability of flange options (DIN and ANSI) as well as additional connection options (sanitary threads, open butt welding).

Engineered to meet the mass requirements of an oscillating pump, the ADX Series’ wetted housing parts are constructed from stainless-steel precision casting while the non-wetted parts are available in three different plastic materials to accommodate a variety of applications and temperatures. The ADX Series is currently available in ADX20 (3/4”) and ADX25 (1”) sizes and in two variations that meet ATEX requirements. Additional sizes are under development. ADX Series pumps are also offered with Almatec monitoring systems such as stroke counting, diaphragm sensor and barrier chamber system.

For more on Almatec pumps, please visit almatec.de. Almatec is a product brand within PSG®, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, please go to psgdover.com.