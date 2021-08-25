Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. announced it is moving forward with a binding agreement for the acquisition of convenience and fuel retail sites from ARS Fresno LLC and certain affiliated companies. The transaction includes 35 high quality locations currently operated under the Porter’s brand and located predominately in Oregon and Western Washington. Closing of the transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of September 2021.

“We are excited to bring the Porter’s stores and team members into the Couche-Tard family. These locations have strong fuel and convenience assets with a track record of growth and a network of experienced employees. With this transaction, we look forward to growing in the pacific northwest and making our customers’ lives a little easier everyday in that region.” said Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alimentation Couche-Tard.