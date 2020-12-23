Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. confirms that it has closed its acquisition of Convenience Retail Asia (BVI) Limited. The transaction, which was originally announced on November 4, 2020, was approved by the shareholders of Circle K HK’s parent company and all customary closing conditions, as specified in the purchase agreement, have been completed.

Circle K HK operates a network of Circle K-licensed convenience stores, with 340 company-operated sites in Hong Kong and 33 franchised sites in Macau. This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Couche–Tard as it provides the Company with a platform in Asia from which to launch its regional growth ambitions.

Brian Hannasch, President and CEO of Couche-Tard, said: “Circle K Hong Kong is one of the best convenience store operators in Asia and will be an excellent fit within our company. We are pleased to have completed this transaction rapidly and are excited to work with our new teams to advance our growth strategy in the region.”

