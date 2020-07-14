Advanced Digital Data, Inc. (ADD Systems), a leading supplier of software solutions to the convenience store and energy distribution industries, is proud to partner with Alaska Fuel Services (AFS) as its cloud service provider for back office and mobile delivery software.

Alaska Fuel Services (AFS) needed a software solution to streamline their daily business operations in fuel delivery including heating oil, gasoline and diesel. In search of a solution to increase efficiency and simplify operations while maintaining customer satisfaction, AFS decided to partner with ADD Systems.

When asked about their decision to work with ADD Systems, Ben Wilker, owner of AFS, said “The biggest thing I was going after was the ease of routes and trying to be more efficient. ADD Systems was the easiest solution to use.” Wilker added, “The drivers like using Raven. It’s made everything easier on everyone, from tickets to routes. Our days are quicker and more efficient. The biggest benefit that I didn’t anticipate was delivery error went down to almost none. If a driver went to the wrong house, it tells him. It’s a huge benefit for us.”

In addition to Raven, Alaska Fuel Services implemented ADD Energy E3 for its wholesale and retail fuel business. E3 is ADD’s comprehensive management system that encompasses and integrates accounts receivable, credit, delivery, service and inventory, and more.

The AFS team looked for the right software partner for some time, and we are thrilled they found ADD Systems. “Alaska Fuel Services is exactly the type of growing company we like to partner with. Helping companies like AFS grow is what ADD Systems is all about,” said John F. Coyle, Vice President of Sales at ADD Systems.

Since 1973, ADD Systems has been a leading provider of software for the petroleum distribution, HVAC and convenience store industries. Their software solutions include ADD Energy E3, ADD eStore, Atlas Reporting, Raven and Pegasus mobile truck computers, and SmartConnect, a web services gateway. To learn more, visit the website at www.addsys.com or contact the national sales office at 800-922-0972.