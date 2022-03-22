AES Ohio and Indiana, subsidiaries of The AES Corporation, have joined the National Electric Highway Coalition (NEHC), a collaboration of electric companies organized around the common goal of deploying electric vehicle (EV) fast charging infrastructure to support the growing number of EVs and to help ensure the transition to EVs is seamless for drivers.

In 2021, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) along with an initial group of member companies led efforts to support the clean energy transformation and reduce carbon emissions across our economy. Today, the NEHC currently consists of more than 60 investor-owned and municipal electric companies and electric cooperatives.

“Electric vehicles are the future and we look forward to accelerating adoption by working with members of the Electric Highway Coalition to support a network of convenient fast-charging options for drivers as they travel,” said Kristina Lund, AES US Utilities President and CEO. “This partnership will expand our ability to provide customers with opportunities to utilize electric vehicles in their everyday lives.”

EEI estimates more than 100,000 EV fast charging ports will be needed to support the nearly 22 million EVs projected on US roads by 2030. An increasing number of drivers recognize the benefits of an EV, but the primary concern is the availability of charging stations during long road trips. The members of the NEHC are addressing this “range anxiety” and demonstrating to customers that EVs are a smart choice for both traveling long distances or locally.

AES Ohio is the principal subsidiary of DPL Inc. (DPL), a regional energy provider and an AES company. AES Ohio, a regulated electric utility, provides service to over 527,000 customers in West Central Ohio. During its long history, AES Ohio has served its customers with the lowest rates in Ohio among investor-owned utilities. Connect with AES Ohio on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Learn more about how AES Ohio is accelerating the future of energy, visit aes-ohio.com/hellofuture.

AES Indiana, an AES Company, provides retail electric service to more than 500,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Indianapolis, as well as portions of other Central Indiana communities surrounding Marion County. During its long history, AES Indiana has supplied its customers with some of the lowest-cost, most reliable power in the country. For more information about the company, please Connect with AES Indiana on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. For more information about how AES Indiana is accelerating the future of energy, visit aesindiana.com/hellofuture.