The American Energy Alliance welcomed the final Safer Affordable Fuel Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule released by the White House today noting that clear auto fuel efficiency standards can benefit a majority of consumers and automakers simultaneously. Contrary to claims that this final rule has been rushed out in a time of crisis, the rule is the culmination of a several years long joint process from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and it is required by the law.

Thomas Pyle, President of the American Energy Alliance, issued the following statement in reaction to today’s announcement:

“President Trump inherited a CAFE mandate from his predecessor that was impossible to achieve without dramatically altering the automobile market or making the cost of vehicles out of reach for most American families. This new CAFE rule will make cars more affordable for consumers at a time when they need it most. The rule puts power back into the hands of drivers, not bureaucrats and most importantly, it will save lives. This is a win all around.

“The reset of the fuel economy mandate, combined with the waiver rule issued last fall, will reestablish the states’ and the federal government’s proper roles with respect to whom determines national fuel efficiency requirements.

“Make no mistake, this rule is not a retreat from the regulation of fuel efficiency, it is a year over year increase. While we would prefer the CAFE program was eliminated entirely, we are pleased that the Trump Administration has followed the intent of the law and restored integrity into this process.”

In combination with the previously finalized rule reclaiming regulatory authority from California, this rule corrects the Obama Administration’s expensive, coercive mandates, leaving businesses and consumers in control of what kind of cars to buy and sell. Like consumers, businesses can excel when they are presented choices and confirmation the rules in front of them won’t keep changing.

AEA, along with 30 additional organizations have argued that free-market mechanisms and developing lower-emitting vehicles should be decisions made by car manufacturers to meet the demands of consumers, not dictated by the government, be it state or federal. Most recently, AEA cheered the administration’s decision in September to rescind California’s waiver from the 1970 Clean Air Act (CAA) to regulate its own vehicle tailpipe emissions – a privilege previously granted by the Obama administration.