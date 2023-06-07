ADD Systems® (Advanced Digital Data, Inc.) hosted its largest user conference ever this May. The 2023 Business Tech Conference (BTC) coincided with ADD Systems’ 50th anniversary and included over 600 attendees and 25 exhibitors. Consistent growth over the years led ADD to hold the 2023 conference at its largest location to date, Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts. It was a week filled with exciting new software enhancement announcements, educational sessions, user best practices sharing, opportunities to learn about partner products and services, and many networking and family-friendly events.

ADD Systems President Bruce C. Bott kicked off the conference by talking about the importance of ADD Systems’ 50th anniversary milestone and the enduring principles founder Bruce A. Bott put in place. The conference then dove into the software, focusing on all of the latest enhancements and the future direction of ADD Systems. More than 35 educational sessions, led by ADD experts over 3 full days, helped users focus on efficiency-gaining features. The sessions also included user panel discussions, as well as industry partner sessions, all sharing exciting opportunities for improvement, growth, and innovation.

ADD Systems President Bruce C. Bott shared, “Our Business Tech Conference is a testament to our dedication to our clients and our focus on their vision for the future. It’s our chance to connect in person to share our latest advancements and, most importantly, listen to our users’ feedback. Our goal is to excite and wow them with our newest features, give them ideas and tools to bring back to their businesses, and connect with them in a unique family-friendly experience they won’t forget!”

ADD Systems holds its user conference every three years, and plans have already begun for the 2026 BTC.