Advanced Digital Data, Inc., a leading supplier of software solutions to the energy distribution and convenience store industry, has announced an interface with the latest Comdata SmartSolutions point-of-sale (POS) systems. Now ADD eStore® users can take advantage of Comdata’s streamlined process with these EMV certified systems that can handle various types of payment options, including major credit cards, fleet cards and proprietary cards.

ADD eStore is designed to work with one or more POS systems per site and is pleased to add Comdata SmartSolutions to its list of partner products. Chris Kiernan, Director of Retail Applications at ADD Systems, shared, “ADD Systems is pleased with our partnership with Comdata. Our interface goes beyond just fuel and allows the exchange of both fuel and merchandise information. Our mutual customers appreciate having a single system for price book, inventory, sales, accounting and analytics. We look forward to a long relationship.”

Bob VanFleteren, Vice President of Sales for Comdata, expressed his thoughts: “We are pleased to be included as an option for ADD eStore® users and are certain that this new interface will enhance the already tremendous value proposition ADD Systems offers its customers. For Comdata, the addition of our Smart Solutions POS system to the ADD product suite allows us to continue increasing our own service footprint for c-store owners and other key customers, including energy and alternative energy related businesses, across the nation.” He continued, “Since Comdata solutions go beyond simple transaction processing to provide actionable business analytics, we’re pleased to partner with a company like ADD who is also focused on increasing data driven value as part of its own strategy.”