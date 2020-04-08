Advanced Digital Data, Inc. (ADD Systems®), has announced new scanner hardware for its ADD eStoreScan® handheld scanner. ADD eStoreScan is now available on the Unitech PA726 Android rugged handheld device. The decision to transition to the Android rugged mobile computer speaks to ADD Systems’ commitment to offering our clients the best technology to meet their needs.

Android Rugged Mobile Computer: Unitech PA726

In the search of a modern technology, ADD Systems wanted to ensure the technology adoption for the end user would be as seamless as possible. Unitech helps retailers streamline time-consuming activities so they can invest more time in creating the best customer experience possible. The Unitech PA726 handheld combines an enterprise handheld computer with the modern cell phone form factor. The handheld is designed to handle heavy workloads in tough environments without compromising durability, portability, and ease of use. Some invaluable features of the device include:

4.7” Gorilla Glass Touchscreen

1D / 2D Imager

3GB RAM, 32GB Flash

5-foot Drop Rating & IP65 Rated

4 Function Keys

OS: Android 7.1.2

Wireless and Ethernet Dock

Ergonomic Pistol Grip

ADD eStoreScan and Unitech PA726

Chris Kiernan, Director of Retail Applications at ADD Systems, is excited to share the news. He said, “With a large easy-to-read 4.7” screen, fast and precise scanning with a 1D/2D imager, and four quick navigation buttons, the store manager will quickly adopt the device! The handheld also communicates over wireless or with an Ethernet dock. This direct connection simplifies synchronization and eliminates the problems with Windows and USB connections.”