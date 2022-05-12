ADD Systems® (Advanced Digital Data®, Inc.), a leading supplier of back office and home office software solutions for the propane industry, is pleased to announce a partnership with P3 Compliance System and Mobile Safety App by P3 Propane Safety, a leading provider of safety documentation, compliance, and training for the propane industry.

P3 Propane Safety enables propane retailers to easily save and report on critical safety procedures, decreasing error rates and increasing operational efficiency. Their software also flags inspections that need follow-up and creates critical management reports to help retailers stay ahead of safety.

ADD Systems provides comprehensive back office and mobile solutions for propane retailers, including Pegasus® mobile, a tablet for field service techs to help improve efficiency while in the field, improve billing processes, and increase accuracy. The wireless connection to the back office also translates to an improved customer experience with access to real-time information.

The interface between P3 Propane Safety and ADD was enabled by ADD Systems’ SmartConnect® product, a collection of API’s to allow for safe access to customer information for both real-time data retrieval and editing. The integration of customer information, including gains and losses from ADD Energy to the P3 Compliance System provides efficiencies for both field technicians and office personnel. Integrations of this kind are essential to alleviate the audit time and effort required for disconnected systems.

“The integration between ADD Systems and P3 has been incredibly beneficial for our field team. They no longer have to key in customer names and addresses, and it’s greatly improved the professionalism and accuracy of our safety documentation,” shared Dan Fitzgerald, Region General Manager, Mirabito Energy Products (Capital Region, Western Mass & Vermont)

Rob Culbertson, ADD Systems’ Senior Vice President and COO, expressed ADD’s enthusiasm saying, “We’re excited to offer an integration that helps our clients improve their safety, with a seamless, efficient integration with the ADD Energy E3 and E360 solution.”

Jane Lapsley, Project Manager at P3 Propane Safety, shared, “ADD Systems is an industry leader that delivers critical back office functionality to its clients. We are excited to include ADD Systems as the latest integration for P3. The integration will provide added value to our clients and help them to work more efficiently while maintaining compliance.”