The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) announces it will host Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts as a keynote speaker during its 35th annual conference. Governor Ricketts will kick off the general session on Thursday, August 11, welcoming attendees and providing an update on how Nebraska is advancing ethanol in the marketplace. The organization’s upcoming event takes place August 10-12 at the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District.

“For decades, ethanol has helped grow Nebraska and communities across the Heartland,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Ethanol saves drivers money at the pump, reduces toxic emissions, and creates opportunities for American farm families. We look forward to hosting the 35th annual conference of the American Coalition for Ethanol in Omaha this year.”

“We’re thrilled Governor Ricketts can join us again as we gather together to discuss pressing industry issues,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. “Nebraska’s biofuel industry has been strengthened under the Governor’s leadership, and we look forward to hearing an update on Nebraska legislation and programs to advance ethanol in the marketplace, as well as his perspective on a number of trade and policy issues impacting the industry.”

The 2022 ACE conference general session will follow Governor Ricketts’ welcome with an update from ACE leadership. Jennings will be joined by Ron Lamberty, ACE Chief Marketing Officer, and Dave Sovereign, ACE Board President representing Golden Grain Energy’s plant in Mason City, Iowa, in discussing ACE’s strategy for accelerating ethanol demand and positioning members for future success around carbon.

Visit ethanol.org/events/conference for a full agenda and registration. Contact Katie Muckenhirn at kmuckenhirn@ethanol.org for conference sponsorship inquiries and event details.