The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) welcomed an order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit which vacates three last-minute small refinery exemptions (SREs) granted by the Trump Administration Environmental Protection Agency on the eve of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. ACE CEO Brian Jennings issued the following response to this news:

“In anticipation that the prior administration would hastily grant these three SRE requests, ACE sought assurance from the EPA Inspector General that any last-minute SREs complied with federal law. We’re encouraged the court has vacated these wrongfully granted waivers and is sending them back to EPA for further review. Given that the Biden EPA appears to be focused on getting the RFS back on track, we expect these last-minute waivers to ultimately be denied.”