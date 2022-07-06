The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) welcomes Ryan LeGrand, President and CEO of the U.S. Grains Council (USGC), as a keynote speaker during its 35th annual conference taking place August 10-12 at the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District.

“Increasing the global use and trade of U.S. ethanol continues to be a commitment of the U.S. Grains Council and is even more critical for the U.S. ethanol industry and farmers given the difficulties they are facing at home with profit margins and abroad with market access roadblocks,” LeGrand said. “I look forward to addressing the markets we’re working to open around the world as countries look toward ethanol as a climate change solution and the ones we’re working to defend at ACE’s annual conference.”

LeGrand joined the Council in 2015, first serving as the director of the USGC’s Mexico City office. In this capacity, he oversaw the expansion of the USGC’s programming in that country to include ethanol promotion and worked to steady relations during the negotiations of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“Export markets and trade policy are always important topics, particularly given global market disruptions over the past two years, so we’re pleased to have LeGrand join us to provide an update and answer questions for farmers, ethanol producers, and other conference attendees about the opportunities and challenges to increase ethanol and coproduct markets around the world,” said Ron Lamberty, ACE Chief Marketing Officer. “Ryan joined us at our conference in Omaha back in 2019 shortly after he took the reins at USGC, and we look forward to hearing his perspective once again after navigating a few very challenging years in this leadership role.”

LeGrand’s trade keynote address will take place during the August 12 morning general session. More event and agenda details are available at ethanol.org/events/conference. Please contact Katie Muckenhirn at kmuckenhirn@ethanol.org with questions. There are several conference sponsorship opportunities still available, view the 2022 Sponsorship and Advertising Guide for the list of options.