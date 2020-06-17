The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) thanks Senators John Thune (R-S.D.) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) for introducing bipartisan legislation today that would help approve certain Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) pathway applications, like corn fiber, which help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. ACE CEO Brian Jennings released the following statement thanking the Senators:

“ACE members are grateful to Senators Thune and Shaheen for their leadership in introducing a bill aimed at cutting the red tape currently holding up certain RFS pathway petitions for advanced biofuel. This legislation will help biofuel producers who continue to innovate and add technology to reduce the carbon intensity of their fuel production processes. The delay in application approvals causes headaches for ethanol producers and the companies poised to work with them on innovations such as corn kernel fiber technology.

“While the marketplace is slowly recovering from the steep and historic disruption caused by COVID-19, the most pressing priority for U.S. ethanol producers is direct aid in order to help recover from the ongoing economic downturn. We will continue to work with our biofuel champions in Congress to ensure the next stimulus package doesn’t again leave producers behind.”