The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) thanks Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) for putting forth bipartisan legislation that would reimburse biofuel producers for a share of feedstocks they purchased and processed into renewable fuel dating back to the first quarter of the year.

“ACE thanks Senators Grassley and Klobuchar for recognizing the importance of providing economic assistance to ethanol producers who have taken a direct hit from the sudden and severe drop in fuel demand as a result of COVID-19,” said ACE CEO Brian Jennings. “We need direct assistance to help the U.S. biofuel industry survive this catastrophic downturn, and their legislation would do that.”

“Momentum for direct assistance is building in Congress, so we thank ACE’s grassroots members for urging bipartisan and bicameral support for immediate aid, but we are far from the finish line as the Senate may not take up the next stimulus package until sometime in June,” Jennings added. “Our immediate priority is to keep mobilizing grassroots support until direct assistance is enacted into law.”

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act, which also included a program designed to help ethanol producers recover from the economic crisis. Advocates can take part in a grassroots advocacy campaign ACE launched last week urging Congress to work on direct aid until the next phase of stimulus legislation is enacted by both the House and Senate and signed into law by the President here.