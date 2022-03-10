The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) commends Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) for leading the introduction of the Home Front Energy Independence Act in response to record high gas prices and other urgent challenges. The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.). ACE CEO issued the following statement of support for this legislation:

“The only hurdles standing between saving consumers considerable money at the pump and replacing foreign oil with homegrown E15 are political or artificial in nature, and the Biden administration and Congress have the ability to help us overcome those hurdles. We support this bipartisan legislation as a timely and potent prescription to the simultaneous pocketbook, energy security, and climate challenges facing our nation.

“As gas prices set new record highs, ethanol is trading at a dollar per gallon discount to gasoline in the marketplace. We thank these senators for this important legislation and renew our call on the Biden administration to pursue every option at their disposal to ensure uninterrupted market access for E15. Ensuring year-round access to E15 for all parts of the country is the quickest way to address pain at the pump and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. transportation fleet.”