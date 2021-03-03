Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and Biofuels Caucus Co-Chairs introduced the Adopt GREET Act, which would require the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to update its outdated lifecycle modeling for ethanol and biodiesel, specifically by adopting the latest Argonne National Lab’s Greenhouse Gas and Regulated Emissions and Energy Use in Transportation (GREET) Model. American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings issued the following statement:

“Recent studies prove there is no silver bullet solution to decarbonize transportation fuels. Therefore, a portfolio of low carbon fuel strategies, including increasing the use of ethanol, will be required. We appreciate Rep. Johnson and the Biofuels Caucus co-chairs for introducing this legislation in the House that would help lay the groundwork by requiring EPA to apply the latest GREET model to more accurately account for corn ethanol’s carbon intensity when establishing regulations which could impact ethanol use in the future.

“The U.S. Department of Energy GREET model, which is widely-recognized as the gold standard tool for determining the lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions of transportation fuels, indicates that corn ethanol reduces greenhouse gases by 50 percent compared to gasoline. Unfortunately, EPA has disregarded this latest lifecycle science and continues to cling to a flawed and outdated model which shows corn ethanol is only 20 percent cleaner than gasoline.

“ACE board member Ron Alverson has worked with scientists in the Argonne National Lab to pursue improvements to the GREET model over the years, including updates to land use change assumptions and accounting for soil carbon sequestration and nitrogen fertilizer management. A 2018 white paper authored by Alverson was instrumental in shaping a recent report by Harvard and Tufts validating ethanol’s carbon intensity is 50 percent less than gasoline. Now there’s bipartisan, bicameral support for the adoption of the best available science, and ACE will continue to champion for its implementation to help steer policy decisions made at the state and federal levels.”

Johnson introduced this bill with fellow Biofuels Caucus Co-Chairs Reps. Rodney Davis (R-IL), Mark Pocan (D-WI), Adrian Smith (R-NE) and Angie Craig (D-MN). The Senate companion, S. 193, is led by Senators Thune (R-S.D.) and Klobuchar (D-MN).