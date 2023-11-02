U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), along with Reps. Angie Craig (D-MN), Mark Pocan (D-WI) and Adrian Smith (R-NE) reintroduced the Adopt GREET Act, which would require the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to update its outdated lifecycle modeling for ethanol and biodiesel, specifically by adopting the latest Argonne National Lab’s Greenhouse Gas and Regulated Emissions and Energy Use in Transportation (GREET) Model. American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings issued the following statement:

“We appreciate Reps. Johnson, Craig, Smith and Pocan for leading the reintroduction of legislation, which will ensure the global gold-standard modeling tool for lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions will be used to properly value corn ethanol’s carbon footprint when establishing future regulations impacting biofuels. Enactment of this bipartisan bill will ensure ethanol plays a significant role in decarbonizing the transportation sector.

“ACE is focused on helping farmers and ethanol producers maximize their low carbon investments, and while no model can fully replicate real-world activities, GREET is equipped with the best available science on lifecycle GHG emissions of transportation fuels and technologies because the assumptions and estimates used in GREET are under constant peer review and updates to the model occur annually.”

The Senate companion, S. 3055, is led by Senators Thune (R-SD.) and Klobuchar (D-MN).