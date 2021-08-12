American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings issued the following statement on the lack of investment in low carbon biofuels in the bipartisan infrastructure package the U.S. Senate passed today:

“The Senate’s infrastructure bill is a missed opportunity to capitalize on ethanol’s ability to deliver significant short- to mid-term gains toward decarbonizing the transportation sector by supporting vehicles and retail infrastructure for higher ethanol blends.

“If Congress wants to achieve immediate climate benefits from clean energy infrastructure, it should provide incentives for retailers to sell E15 and E85 and for automakers to resume the production of flexible fuel vehicles. We thank Senators Klobuchar, Fischer, and Ernst for attempting to amend the bipartisan infrastructure legislation with provisions to encourage the use of higher blends of ethanol and ensure E15 can be available year-round. We urge the House of Representatives to take up these cost-effective provisions when it considers the infrastructure bill.”