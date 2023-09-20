As the summer driving season comes to an end, the American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) is renewing its call to once and for all get a remedy for E15 in place, so retailers don’t have to face uncertainty each driving season. One month ago, ACE CEO Brian Jennings sent a letter to President Biden urging him to ensure the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) promptly finalizes its proposed regulation to eliminate the 1-pound per square inch (psi) Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver for gasoline containing 10 percent ethanol (E10) in eight states. With this pending Midwest rule, and bipartisan, bicameral support for legislation to secure a permanent, national solution to allow E15 year-round, ACE is focused on ensuring this is the last year the industry must rely on emergency waivers and other measures to continue to sell the low-cost fuel.

As gas prices in several states across the U.S. are predicted to spike anywhere from 50 cents to $1 per gallon, E15 remains a lower cost fuel, which saved consumers filling up on E15 last summer an average of 16 cents per gallon compared to regular gas, and in some parts of the U.S. the savings approached $1 per gallon.

“Ethanol costs almost a dollar less per gallon than gasoline right now, even without the RIN [Renewable Identification Number] value. That gives E15 and flex fuel retailers a huge advantage over their competition,” said Ron Lamberty, ACE Chief Marketing Officer. “While lower prices appeal to most consumers, E15 is also the lowest carbon regular gasoline most vehicles can use today. If Congress and the administration are serious about reducing carbon pollution, they should take action to get E15 across the finish line — it’s a simple solution that will make cleaner fuel available while saving drivers money at the pump.”

“The biofuels industry is not alone in our call, the American Petroleum Institute has joined us in supporting a permanent, national solution to allow E15 year-round through Congress.” Lamberty added. “As the summer driving season comes to an end, we renew our call to the Administration to promptly finalize its E15 rule in Midwest states and urge for Congressional support for the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act.”

Advocates can call on their members of Congress to support E15 legislation via ACE’s Action Center here.