ACE Petroleum is announcing a five-year, multi-million dollar deal with the City of Detroit. ACE will provide fuel supply services to the city’s fleet of vehicles including police cars, fire trucks, buses, emergency medical services and other on-road and off-road transportation units. ACE Petroleum will be Detroit’s first minority-owned fuel provider.

Two years ago, Detroit businessman and entrepreneur Moses Shepherd capitalized on a niche in the fuel industry and launched Michigan’s only black-owned fuel supplier, ACE Petroleum. The Detroit native’s vision was to develop the company into a minority certified national wholesale distributor, headquartered on Detroit’s Northwest side, that provides an array of fuel services for municipalities, government agencies and commercial end users.

“This is a major milestone for ACE Petroleum and my hometown,” said Moses Shepherd, CEO, ACE Petroleum. “We’ve worked hard for two years to grow our competencies, quality metrics and infrastructure to service large municipalities and compete on a national level. The city’s confidence in our abilities to deliver the comprehensive fuel services needed to support, protect ­and serve Detroiters is rewarding and validates our efforts.”

“My office is committed to work to ensure the growth of Detroit-based, minority-owned businesses,” said Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones. “ACE Petroleum will provide fuel services in support of essential departments such as police, fire and EMS. This partnership helps to reinforce the procurement goals I sponsored in 2018 to engage Detroit entrepreneurs and businesses.”

Shepherd also complimented the city of Detroit’s procurement department. “It was a pleasure working with the city of Detroit’s professional procurement organization led by Chief Procurement Officer Boysie Jackson.

Shepherd’s goal is to strategically leverage this opportunity to pursue similar fuel contracts with other major cities such as Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago and Houston among others. ACE Petroleum’s current national fuel distribution network includes a seasoned logistics team with more than 35 years of experience and 452 fuel delivery trucks at ACE’s disposal.

“Without a doubt, this win provides a model and business case for us to present our experience and capabilities to large municipalities across the country that are looking to increase their minority spend with reliable, quality-driven service providers,” said Shepherd.

In addition, Shepherd has been a contributor to the city’s revitalization for more than 30 years. He is also the CEO of ACE Investment Group, LLC, a real estate investment firm founded in 2003 that exclusively purchases and revitalizes properties in the city of Detroit. Over the years, the company has bought hundreds of duplexes, single and multi-family homes, and apartment building units.