Legislation designed to reduce the carbon intensity (CI) of transportation fuel in the state of Minnesota, the Future Fuels Act, was introduced this legislative session. American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings reiterated ACE’s support for the bill as ethanol producers shared why passage of the bill would help grow Minnesota’s biofuels industry during a conference committee hearing today.

“Over the past three years ACE has been mobilizing support for clean fuels policies in the Midwest, and we are grateful the bipartisan Minnesota Future Fuels Act, which follows the policy blueprint we have recommended, has been adopted by the Minnesota House of Representatives and has received continued interest during this legislative session,” Jennings said. “We commend Minnesota leaders for recognizing the economic development benefits this legislation would bring to the state, while increasing ethanol demand and providing incentives for farmers for climate-smart practices.”

“We’re at the cusp of additional clean fuels legislative activity in other states and Congress and believe Minnesota should be the model so farmers and biofuel producers are considered part of the climate solution,” Jennings added.