The American Coalition for Ethanol thanked lawmakers for introducing the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act in both the House and Senate to clarify E15 should be allowed for sale year-round by extending the 1-psi Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver to fuel blends containing gasoline and over 10 percent ethanol. The bill received bipartisan, bicameral support led by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Representatives Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Adrian Smith (R-Neb.), and Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.). ACE CEO Brian Jennings endorses this legislation in the following statement:

“Securing national and permanent market access for E15 year-round is best done through Congress and we are enormously grateful for the ongoing leadership of Senators Klobuchar and Fischer, and Representatives Craig, Smith and Johnson for introducing this legislation backed with broad bipartisan, bicameral support to clarify the statute once and for all. ACE members look forward to fostering support for this legislation during our annual fly-in at the end of the month.

“Action taken by President Biden and EPA to issue emergency waivers allowing national use of E15 during the summer months of 2022 played a role in the record 10.5% ethanol inclusion rate last year. Given the urgency to ensure uninterrupted market access for 2023, ACE is pushing for immediate action via emergency waivers, passage of this legislation and other options to unleash the cost-saving benefits of E15 this summer.”

Original Senate supporters of the bill include: Senators John Thune (R-S.D.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and John Hoeven (R-N.D.).

Original House supporters of the bill include: Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), Dan Kildee (D-Mich.), Sam Graves (R-Miss.), Mike Flood (R-Neb.), Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.), Mike Bost (R-Ill.), Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Miss.), Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa), Andre Carson (D-Ind.), Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.), Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa), Darin LaHood (R-Ill.), and Zach Nunn (R-Iowa).