The passage of the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act in the U.S. House of Representatives marks another positive step toward economic relief for ethanol producers with the new Renewable Fuel Reimbursement Program that would provide direct aid through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Upon reviewing the draft language, the American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) welcomed the inclusion of this program and launched a grassroots call to action encouraging ethanol advocates to urge Congress work on direct aid until the next phase of stimulus legislation is enacted by both the House and Senate and signed into law by the President.

“After the first phases of stimulus legislation overlooked the catastrophic economic fallout the COVID-19 pandemic is having on renewable fuel producers, this is incredibly good news,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. “There is still a long road ahead, so we will continue to work with our champions in Congress to ensure the phase four stimulus package includes this aid.”

“We thank House Speaker Pelosi and House Agriculture Committee Chairman Peterson for acting swiftly to pass legislation providing direct aid for the biofuels industry, and encourage the Senate to recognize the urgency of this situation and the need to move forward with similar legislation soon,” Jennings added.

With the passage of a phase four stimulus bill in the House, ACE is pressing the Senate to prioritize similar legislation. ACE is calling on advocates to alert their Senators of the importance of passing legislation which includes direct aid for U.S. renewable fuel producers, farmers and rural communities. Take part in the call to action by utilizing ACE’s Action Center.