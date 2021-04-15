The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) has opened registration for its 34th annual conference taking place this summer starting Wednesday, August 18, through Friday, August 20, at the Renaissance Depot Hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This year’s “Accelerate” conference theme and programming focus on the latest growth strategies and market opportunities shaping the future of the ethanol industry.

“With high hopes of gathering safely, in person, we’re looking forward to once again providing a conversational forum for our industry to network and learn about the latest developments,” said Shannon Gustafson, ACE Senior Director of Operations and Programming. “We’re putting together an agenda that covers timely topics to accelerate our industry toward a new and exciting chapter of success.”

“Despite the economic hardship COVID-19 brought to bear on ethanol producers, ACE is taking proactive steps to increase the value of and demand for ethanol, and we will showcase these initiatives during our conference,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. “We encourage ethanol producers and industry members to join us in Minneapolis this summer.”

For over three decades, the ACE conference has focused on the people of the ethanol industry and their priorities — an event where ethanol producers meet with retailers, policymakers, researchers, and other industry members. The conference provides two days of general sessions, including updates from ACE leadership, as well as insight on topics like the ethanol retail marketplace, future demand opportunities, and trade developments. The conference also offers breakout sessions with subjects covering the latest in technology updates, strategic planning advice, and ways for ethanol plants to lower their carbon score and raise their profitability.

Stay tuned for agenda details in the upcoming weeks. For more information about the event, or to submit a conference abstract, please contact Shannon Gustafson at sgustafson@ethanol.org or visit ethanol.org/events/conference. There are several conference sponsorship opportunities available. Contact Chuck Beck at cbeck@ethanol.org and take a look at the 2021 Sponsorship and Advertising Guide to reserve your sponsorship for the annual event.