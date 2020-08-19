The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) 33 annual conference agenda condenses the usual slate of industry updates into a selection of online sessions that hone in on the most pressing issues facing the ethanol industry. The event agenda complements the broader content attendees will receive having dual access to the Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) sessions through ACE’s partnership with BBI International this year. ACE’s virtual conference has been rescheduled from its original in-person event which was set to take place August 25 in Omaha, Nebraska.

“Although we always look forward to catching up with ACE members and industry colleagues face to face at our annual conference and the FEW, this year’s online format will allow us to connect safely in order to provide timely updates and insight on a host of topics intended to restore and build ethanol demand,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO.

For over three decades, the ACE conference has focused on the people of the ethanol industry and their priorities, and this year is no different. The abbreviated 2020 live virtual event will consist of several general sessions, including updates from ACE leadership, a keynote address from USDA Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky, a flex fuel retailer roundtable featuring Casey’s General Stores and Pump & Pantry, a panel discussion with leadership from ethanol companies, as well as a market outlook from Tom Kloza, OPIS Head of Energy Analysis. The general sessions will be aired live on the afternoon of September 16 and registrants can access a recording of the presentations for a limited time following the event.

All ACE conference attendees will also be able to virtually attend the sessions at the FEW, including pre-conference events, a live virtual expo hall, and the Biodiesel Production Technology Summit. More details regarding the virtual platform, registration, exhibits and sponsorships are available at fuelethanolworkshop.com. For questions regarding the ACE event, please contact Shannon Gustafson at sgustafson@ethanol.org or visit ethanol.org/events/conference.