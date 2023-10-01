OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions has announced that its Innovative Control Systems (ICS) product brand will be exhibiting its vehicle wash payment terminal and wash-management systems in Booth No. B5263 at the upcoming PEI/NACS Show 2023, which will be held from Oct. 4-6, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.

ICS will mark its appearance at this year’s PEI/NACS Show by unveiling its new SmartStart Pro Payment Terminal. Billed as one of the most affordable payment terminals for the convenience-store and in-bay automatic vehicle wash markets, the SmartStart Pro is powered by the proprietary ICS WashConnect wash-management software and features a 10.4” touchscreen and multiple cashless payment options that can help speed drivers through the purchase process. The terminal is compatible with most contactless-payment platforms while allowing the wash operator to access real-time financial data from a PC, tablet or smartphone anywhere in the world.

“Every year, the PEI/NACS Show is one of the vehicle wash industry’s most significant trade shows, so it presents the perfect platform for us to introduce our new SmartStart Pro Payment Terminal,” said Rob Deal, Vice President – International & Corporate Accounts for ICS. “We are confident that show attendees will be impressed by the driver- and operator-friendly capabilities of the SmartStart Pro, which have been designed to help ensure secure payment transactions for improved peace of mind while increasing the number of vehicles that can be washed per hour. All of which will contribute to an optimized wash experience for drivers and healthier bottom line for wash operators.”

In addition to the new SmartStart Pro, ICS will be featuring two members of its legacy AutoSentry product family in Booth No. B5263:

AutoSentry flex Payment Terminal: The AutoSentry flex is an outdoor, unattended point-of-sale payment terminal that welcomes drivers through clear and inviting upsell opportunities via a 17” ultra-bright touchscreen that features engaging video and audio prompts.

Auto Sentry Petro Payment Terminal: The Auto Sentry Petro terminal is a cost-effective solution that provides drivers with the convenience of a cashless express lane. The AutoSentry Petro accepts all credit-card brands, as well as new Tap N Pay, Apple Pay and Android Pay options.

To learn more about the complete range of vehicle wash payment terminal and management systems from ICS, please visit icscarwashsystems.com, and to learn more about the complete product offerings from the companies of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, please visit opwvws.com.