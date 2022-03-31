Cybersecurity threats are real, and they are always evolving. An attack can cost a company dearly through lost revenue, diminished customer perception, IT consultant costs, and even ransom payments. It’s important for businesses to protect themselves by staying educated and taking proactive steps to recognize and address vulnerabilities. Join Andy Katsigiannis, Director – IT & Customer Support at ADD Systems, and John Coyle, VP of Sales at ADD Systems, to learn what you can do right now to protect your business. Also hear from Laurel Regan, VP of IT and Business Intelligence at Dead River Company, about the proactive steps they take to stay on top of cybersecurity.

When/Where: Thursday, April 7 @ 12PM ET

Presenters

Andy Katsigiannis, Director – IT & Customer Support, ADD Systems

Andrew Katsigiannis is the Director of IT & Customer Support at ADD Systems, a leading supplier of back office and mobile software solutions for the petroleum and convenience store industries. He joined the ADD team in 2002, took on the role of IT Manager in 2014, and advanced to his current role as director in 2021. Andy has extensive experience with IT security, networking and hardware support, as well as substantial software support expertise.

John Coyle, VP of Sales, ADD Systems

John is the Vice President of Sales for ADD Systems. With over 20 years of sales, marketing, manufacturing and product development experience, John has a passion for process efficiency management and customer satisfaction. Today John is able to align his passions through supporting ADD customers across North America helping them become more profitable while enhancing their customer experience.