We’ve got two big events in the works and tickets are available now! You are in for a treat with our featured speaker, Angela Maxwell, for both events! Spending over 6.5 years, across 4 continents, over 20,000 miles, 14 countries, and a handful of islands, Angela discovered her innate courage, strength, and conviction. She traversed desolate deserts, snow-capped mountains, and bustling ancient cities….alone. Twelve pairs of shoes and too many cups of noodles consumed to count, she walked nearly the circumference of the earth.

The first event, Zoom for Freedom is a nationwide pre-Fall Freedom Fest event on Thursday, October 14th at 4:30 p.m. PST. Click HERE and register now to connect with IOB, hear Angela’s story, and be entered for a chance to win a prize!

If you’re in Central Oregon, you’ll want to get your tickets now for Fall Freedom Fest on Friday, October 15th at 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited, so click HERE to grab yours!

Also joining us in Bend is Desirée Lepsey, a survivor leader of the commercial sex industry, who first experienced exploitation as a homeless teen as a means to survive, and later at the hands of a third-party who exploited her. It is Desirée’s passion to let those who feel unseen know that they are not only seen but that they matter. Come hear her inspiring story!