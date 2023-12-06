How will sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) open markets for biofuels, and what role does carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) play? A panel of experts will explore SAF, CCS and more during the 2024 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit on January 11, 2024. Attendance is free and open to the public.

The Gaining Altitude with Sustainable Aviation Fuel panel will feature world-renown experts:

Kent Hartwig, Director of State Government Affairs at Gevo, Inc.

Jeff Davidman, Vice President of Government Affairs at Delta Air Lines

Mike McCurdy, Managing Director – Energy Advisory at ICF

David Miller, Chief Economist at Decision Innovation Solutions

Corey Lavinsky, Executive Director – Downstream Americas Consulting at S&P Global

“The demand for lower carbon fuels, like SAF, prompts questions of market demand, production logistics and how it could transform not just the Midwest, but the entire United States.” said Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Marketing Director Lisa Coffelt. “Our panel of experts will guide attendees on how to navigate the future of SAF, from technology like CCS to the potential for a rural economic transformation.”