The 26th annual National Ethanol Conference, held February 16-18, 2021, will feature a fully digital, interactive format for the first time ever, the Renewable Fuels Association announced today. The industry’s premier event will continue to include the cutting-edge content, prolific speakers, and networking opportunities that attendees have come to expect, only in a digital format with exciting new features. Registration and agenda details for the event, themed “Essential Energy,” will be announced in the days ahead.

“As RFA prepares to enter its 40th year in operation in 2021, the upcoming NEC will hold special meaning for our organization and the entire industry,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led us to adopt a fully digital format, we are confident the NEC will continue to serve as the largest and most visionary ethanol policy and marketing event for industry leaders and stakeholders. This is a critical time for our nation’s ethanol industry, which faces a changing political landscape, regulatory challenges, and uncertainty in the marketplace. But it is also a time of incredible opportunity for low-carbon renewable fuels, and NEC will serve as an excellent forum for exploring the strategies and approaches that will facilitate continued success for our essential industry in the future.”

RFA said the digital format will enable broader participation, provide attendees the flexibility to view content live in real-time or on-demand, and offer unique networking and business development opportunities.

The NEC is the nation’s most widely attended executive-level conference for the ethanol industry, providing an unequaled opportunity to engage key decision makers and industry executives about the latest opportunities and challenges affecting the industry today. Last year’s conference, which featured President George W. Bush as a special guest, attracted approximately 1,000 industry professionals representing 39 states, the District of Columbia, and 18 countries.

For more information, visit www.NationalEthanolConference.com.