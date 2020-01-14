The 2020 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit will feature exciting speakers and roundtable discussions focused on empowering biofuels producers toward success, promoting the many benefits of ethanol and biodiesel, and advocating for the role renewable fuels are ready to play in a low-carbon, high-octane energy future. To view this year’s full program, please visit: IowaRenewableFuelsSummit.org/Program

DATE: Thursday, January 16, 2020

TIME: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Registration and Trade Show open at 7:30 a.m.

LOCATION: The Meadows Conference Center at Prairie Meadows, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Atloona, Iowa

CREDENTIALS: Online registration closes at 5 p.m. on January 14th, but day-of registration will be available beginning at 7:30 a.m. Please register and check in to receive credentials and a media kit.

*A mult box, free wi-fi, and camera risers will be provided for members of the media.

HIGHLIGHTED SPEAKERS:

Erin Brockovich

USDA Deputy Secretary Steve Censky

USDA Foreign Agricultural Service Administrator Ken Isley

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Geoff Cooper, CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association

FEATURED ROUNDTABLES:

Empower: Is Your Fuel Killing You and How Biofuels Can Help

Is Your Fuel Killing You and How Biofuels Can Help Promote: Myth or Must? Exporting 4 Billion Gallons

Myth or Must? Exporting 4 Billion Gallons Advocate: Review, Reset, Reshape – Policy Outlook Panel

CAN’T JOIN US IN PERSON? While attending the Summit is the best way to catch the action and conduct follow up interviews, a livestream option is available for those who can’t attend at IowaRenewableFuelsSummit.org/livestream.

For more information on the 2020 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, and to view the entire program, please visit: IowaRenewableFuelsSummit.org

Questions? Contact Cassidy Walter at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) at cwalter@iowarfa.org or (515) 252-6249.